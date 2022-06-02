There should be no concern that there is a document which accepts the demands of only one side, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski in an interview with TV Kanal 5 when asked how close we are to finding a mutually acceptable solution with the Bulgaria.

The negotiating framework is also mentioned, but the negotiating framework is a multilateral document that is approved by all EU member states and which, in the end, we also have to approve. It is a document where most European countries do not allow bilateralization of the framework, given that the framework is negotiations with the EU and harmonization, ie the path on which a country integrates into the EU, said Kovacevski.

Regarding the statement of President Macron and the President of the European Council Michel, for the creation of a European political community that would include all European countries that are not members of the EU, Prime Minister Kovacevski said that this proposal would be more about countries that should meet the criteria regarding the start of the EU integration process such as Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia.

We practically have a process that is defined exactly on the proposal of President Macron for EU accession through clustering of chapters. We already have 45% of our legislation aligned with the EU. If you look at the comparison of our harmonization and harmonization with the European legislation, neighboring countries that negotiate even after 10 years, we have greater harmonization with the European legislation. We have met all the conditions regarding the start of negotiations, on the issue of compliance and the position of the institutions, for the positive reports. We have done everything on our part, said Prime Minister Kovacevski.

He underlined that Macedonia’s positions were agreed in the declaration voted by the Parliament and supported by all political parties, and these are the positions that the Government adheres to in the talks with Bulgaria.