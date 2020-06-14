Today, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski sent a clear message to the leadership of SDSM and Zoran Zaev that they will be held accountable and asked them to stop pushing the people into a situation to count more new infections and deaths.

I promise you that after the debacle that will happen to you, whenever those elections take place, you will have the right to presumption of innocence, but there is no escape from responsibility. There must be responsibility for all that you have done over the past three years. So come to your senses and do not do this to the people. Do not exert pressure on the State Election Commission, do not exert pressure on the citizens, said Mickoski.