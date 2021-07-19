VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the Israeli Ambassador to Macedonia Dan Oryan, to discuss improving relations between the two countries and Israel’s support for Macedonia.

Mickoski raised the issue about the high level of crime and corruption in Macedonia, which he said is undermining the flow of foreign direct investments. Mickoski said that VMRO-DPMNE will continue to work to create a good business environment with the help of structural reforms.