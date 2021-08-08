The deserter Zoran Zaev left his own people, said VMRO-DPMNE on Sunday, adding that there is no other case in Europe where the Prime Minister deserted his country in the midst of a major crisis.

He entered the country yesterday, took pictures wearing expensive clothes, and then left the country again and left the people in the lurch. While leaving Berovo in an expensive state-owned Mercedes, the fire was still raging. It turned out that there is no protection system. While the whole region is sending firefighters and resources to deal with the fires, only Zaev left the country, said VMRO-DPMNE.

They call for an interruption of the holidays and an urgent session of the Parliament to discuss the crisis situation with the fires.

Deserters like Zaev should be held accountable for betraying their people and state.