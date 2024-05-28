President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova stated that the Prespa Agreement is a legal fact that she will respect even though she is a critic of its content, but expects the Greek side to set an example.

Siljanovska Davkova, at yesterday’s event on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the existence of the Center for Research and Policy Making (CIKP), to a journalist’s question, emphasized that she does not consider that she violated the Prespa Agreement. She emphasized that she also believes in the freedom of expression of thought, of self-identification and self-determination, which emphasizes that it can not only be collective and refer to nations, but can also be individual. When asked if this could be reflected in our EU perspective, she indicated that the Greek should be asked about it side. Siljanovska Davkova also pointed out that the country changed the documents for internal use, and referred to a provision from the Prespa Agreement that this will have to be done five years after its entry into force, but also after the opening of the first chapter. She then asked if we had opened a chapter and if this was not also a deviation from the Prespa Agreement.