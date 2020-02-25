We are not the same in the seriousness of the feasibility and the future results of the project reforms that we are promising unlike what Zoran Zaev promised and did not fulfill. We are not the same in the people who are with us today, and they will prove to you that not only can we work much better and more than what is now being delivered by Radmila, Spasovski, Raskoski, Filipce, Kiracovski and the rest of the racketeers. There must be accountability because because it is the only way to have a state, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski at Tuesday’s protest against the injustices that Zaev’s government inflicted on Macedonia.