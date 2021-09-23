I need the input information from the report, so that I can sleep peacefully and freely make and justify the decision, whether it is resignation and acceptance or non-acceptance, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, regarding the decisions on the resignations of the first people in the healthcare department after the fire at the Tetovo modular hospital.

Zaev said in Thursday’s interview with TV 24 he is waiting for what will be confirmed by, as he said, “the professional, completely independent expert analysis”.

As soon as the causes of the fire are announced, all the details necessary, then I will be able to build my position on the basis of these, in my opinion, highly ethical moral steps taken by the Minister, Deputy Minister, Director, and the Economic Director, said the Prime Minister.

He emphasized that there will certainly be accountability, but only because of the causes and arguments that will be based on the expert analysis.