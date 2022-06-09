In an interview with TV Kanal 5, Osmani stressed that there will be no elections in the coming period because, as he said, they estimated that it is not in the interest of citizens and the state.

There will be elections in May 2024 together with the presidential ones and that is final, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani.

So we need to get that off the table as an opportunity for talks, Osmani said, adding that now the focus should be on how to manage the crisis.

The country, says Osmani, is in an economic crisis and therefore, according to him, should find a way to have a basic agreement with the opposition to deal with the crisis.

The problem with this approach is that political careers are most important in determining the political steps of the parties, Osmani said.