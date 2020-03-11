Everyone here, and everyone hearing and watching us on the screen should know that these are elections for you or for Zaev. Elections for more for everyone or more for Zaev. Elections for more for Macedonia or more for Zaev. Although the decision is important, the choice is easy, easier than it may seem, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said at the party convention on Wednesday.
He commented on SDSM’s lists of candidates, pointing out that they have the same characters, without change.
SDSM should also be punished because of all the scandals so far, precisely because of such offer of trade lists that are the product of trade, bribes and mutual dealings. These are lists of defeat and mutual coverage. They think this way they will be protected by their immunity if they become lawmakers, and they should be aware that if they broken the law, there is no power that can save them, Mickoski said at the party convention where the MP candidates were presented.
Comments are closed for this post.