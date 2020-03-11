Everyone here, and everyone hearing and watching us on the screen should know that these are elections for you or for Zaev. Elections for more for everyone or more for Zaev. Elections for more for Macedonia or more for Zaev. Although the decision is important, the choice is easy, easier than it may seem, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said at the party convention on Wednesday.

He commented on SDSM’s lists of candidates, pointing out that they have the same characters, without change.