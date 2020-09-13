According to the agreement of Zaev and Ahmeti, the coalition partners in the government, DUI also takes over from SDSM the Public Security Bureau in the Ministry of Interior, as the most important operational position in the police, as well as the Financial Police, as a key institution for financial intelligence.

DUI will also run the Health Fund, as one of the key institutions in this area.

The chief of the Tetovo police department, Shefik Bajrami, will be the director of the Public Security Bureau, while the current Deputy Minister of Finance, Shiret Elezi, is the new director of the Financial Police.

The state labor inspectorate will be headed by Hadi Fetishi, and the health fund will be headed by Faton Ahmeti. The new director of MEPSO is Mukades Hajdari, and of AEK, Arianit Xhaferi.

The Directorate for Protection and Rescue will be headed by Arsim Nuredini, the Drug Agency will be headed by Lirim Shabani, and Ejup Rustemi will head the State Roads Agency.

The Bureau of Metrology will be headed by Festim Halili, and Bajram Nasufi has been appointed director to the Crisis Management Center. The State Cadastre will be headed by Bashkim Ahmeti, and the Macedonian Railways by Faton Polozani, who in the previous composition was Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications.