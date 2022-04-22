Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13 published photos from the first hearing in the “Racket” case. He says:

These pictures will mark a period in my life that I will talk about descriptively and in detail when the time comes. Many rejoiced when they saw me in this state, rejoiced, mocked me, humiliated me, simply these images were the culmination of the despair and malice of the individuals who shared and published these images with the most horrible comments.

Moreover he explains that one day before the trial and these pictures, he was literally thrown out of the 8th September hospital, like a stray dog, with an unfinished infusion therapy and a cannula on his arm, by order of the director of the hospital (Zaev’s friend), under order and threat directly from Ruskovska, to be discharged from the hospital in a catastrophic health condition.

These pictures are not my shame, these pictures are shame and burden that those described above will carry while they are alive !!! Let these pictures blink and let them be synonymous and a display what real torture in the 21st century means!!!