The first promise for a reform law on the layout and organization of the government, which was made during the elections, has been fulfilled. With 88 votes in favor yesterday, the Parliament adopted the amendments and additions to the Law on the Organization and Work of the State Administration Bodies. This creates the conditions for the formation of a new government, which should be led by the mandate holder and leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

With this, VMRO-DPMNE showed the capacity to achieve a two-thirds majority. So far, it is the party that unites the largest number of votes in the assembly on structural and important issues, demonstrating that it is working on the “Macedonia is Yours Again” agenda.