Minister of Labor and Social Policy Rasela Mizrahi visited the Demir Kapija Public Institution for Social care. The purpose of the visit was to inspect the conditions at the institution.

At the meeting with the employees, Minister Mizrahi was informed about the current situation in the Institution, and from the announced reconstructions of the Institution, according to her, only the painted walls are visible.



I cannot speak about humanity in the conditions in which these users reside. These conditions are inhuman. This is pure horror. From the announced repairs in the Institution, we can only see painted walls, while the plumbing installation is still from 1956 or 1958. Hygiene conditions are poor, people are left alone, Mizrahi said after a tour of the Demir Kapija Institution.

From the pompous announcements, she added, I can say that at the beginning of SDSM’s rule this institution had 227 users with 41 carers.

