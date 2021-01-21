A month ago, when Bulgaria announced that it would give our country COVID vaccines, I welcomed that and asked if the government has a plan at all? Today we received the answer that it hasn’t, says the president of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, commenting on the statement of Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Namely, the Prime Minister of Serbia, Brnabic says that despite the fact that they decided to help with 8 thousand vaccines, the process is stalled because the vaccine is not registered and there is no registration plan. In other words, as the world moves forward, our government is wasting time, while the people are dying in installments. They are so incompetent that they can’t administer even donated vaccines. What were they doing while the region was planning and seeking vaccines?, says Mickoski.