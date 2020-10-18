They do not do well with signs: Instead of “pay toll”, they wrote “pay tool” Macedonia 18.10.2020 / 21:04 The government definitely does not do well with names on signs. After the signs on monuments were erased, a new gaffe has appeared. Instead of “pay toll” in English, they wrote “pay tool” on the signs. pay toll Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 13.10.2020 Massive 2007 case against pay toll operators charged with corruption fails in the court Macedonia News Dr. Danilovski: Curfew starting at 21 h needed Zaev sees no need for a leaders’ meeting on relations with Bulgaria SDSM says there is no need for leaders’ meeting 428 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths Will Dimitrov accept his father not being Macedonian? Mickoski to hold Facebook Q&A session again 702 people caught without face masks Bigorski Monastery marks 1,000th anniversary .
Comments are closed for this post.