With a demand for a resignation from the Chairwoman of the Union of Pensioners’ Associations of Macedonia, the retired persons began their Monday general protest in the capital Skopje. Pensioners from all around the country came to the protest.

The pensioners are demanding a linear raise of the pensions, and the minimal pension to be equal to a minimal salary. The Union of Pensioners’ Association leadership does not agree with the protests. Last year the Government introduced a new methodology that foresees an annual raise of pensions by 6%. Now the pensioners say it is too little and ask for linear raise of MKD 3500 (€60).

The pensioners are protesting in their own cities and towns for a week now. This is the first general protest in Skopje, and they say that there will be more if their demands are not met.