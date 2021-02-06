By December, we will have at least another thousand covid deaths, says Saso Tasevski, commenting on the incapacity of the Minister of Health and the government to provide vaccines.

Just lies. Here is the latest. They ordered 175 thousand vaccines from the most criticized A-Zeneca, of which 35 percent will arrive in March. The rest until June. Only 175 thousand vaccines with which only 87.5 thousand people will get vaccinated by June. According to this, the other two million people will get vaccinated in the next five years. And all this provided that it is not another lie that the first doses will arrive in March. This is called a total fiasco of the minister with the whole health system. And no one has assumed responsibility for this debacle. Nor has the government demanded accountability from its minister, Tasevski said, adding by December, we will have at least a thousand more covid deaths.