The report on the bus accident of the transport company “Besa Trans” that took place in the Republic of Bulgaria, as well as the report on the situation and the undertaken activities related to clearing the case of the fire in the modular hospital in Tetovo, are on the agenda of today’s session of the Parliament inquiry commission for protection of freedoms and rights of the citizens.

The report on the bus accident in Bulgaria was received from the Ministry of Transport and Communications at the request of the chairman of the Standing Inquiry Commission, and the report on the Tetovo modular hospital was submitted by MPs Halil Snopce and Elmi Aziri.