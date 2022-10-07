Ivor Mickovski comments on the disappearance of the monuments dedicated to revolutionaries Nevena Georgieva Dunja, Nikola Vapcarov, and Kole Nedelkovski. The event went almost unnoticed, like petty theft.

They stole the monuments of Dunja, Vapcarov and Nedelkovski so that Bulgarian denialism and revisionism could burn a little more, to humiliate us to the point of numbness and inertness, to show us that the memory and the truth about anti-fascism and our nationalism will be erased before our eyes and with our national maturation. What misery we are, how ruined and empty we are, we are living dead.