Skopje police informed that they are investigating the reported robbery of a million EUR from a house in the Nerezi suburb.

The homeowner reported a break-in that occurred on Saturday evening. He said that the thieves took 800.000 EUR he was keeping in his home, along with a significant amount of US dollars, Swiss francs and denars – all in all about a million EUR. The money were kept in bags left in the living room. Police is yet to provide more details about the curious incident.