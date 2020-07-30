Emmanuel Macron gave the green light for the first intergovernmental conference. France has approved the negotiating framework, French Ambassador Christian Thimonier confirmed in an interview with TV 24.

He says the framework is their child and a product of France’s demands for a new methodology. Emmanuel Macron, who vetoed the decision for negotiations with Macedonia, gave the green light for the first intergovernmental conference. However, for that to happen, Macedonia must also get the green light from all EU members.