French Ambassador Christian Thimonier expressed hope that the forthcoming elections would be held in a fair and democratic atmosphere and that this was particularly important in light of the announcements of good news for Macedonia for the start of accession negotiations with the EU.

Ambassador Thimonier also added that the atmosphere in Paris on this issue is much better and that working together with local stakeholders will results will be achieved, in addition to France’s commitment to speeding up integration and progress of the Western Balkans.

Ambassador Thimonier said he appreciated the efforts for full transparency of this government. He noted that there was a better atmosphere in the field of media and expressed hope that in the coming period the great political polarization in this sphere would be overcome at the expense of professionalism, the statement said.