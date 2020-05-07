The Macedonian government is pushing for snap elections, while France, one of the EU’s leading countries, is seriously considering postponing postponing the second round of the local elections scheduled for June 21.

French Ambassador to Macedonia Christian Thimonier told Alfa that the low turnout in the first round of elections, which took place at the start of the Covid 19 pandemic is the reason why France could postpone the second round. However, according to the ambassador, the final decision on holding the elections depends on the political agreement between the parties.

France held the first round of its local elections at the beginning of the pandemic, on March 15 in appropriate conditions, with various precautionary measures, but in the end we found less turnout. In the context of the gradual easing of measures, in a situation where we see a decline in the spread of the virus and a reduction in pressure on the health system, there are discussions about the date for the second round, which was originally set for June 21, but there are serious considerations to postpone it until fall in all 5,000 municipalities where local elections are being held, says Christian Thimonier.

The possible low turnout in the elections in Macedonia, if held this summer, according to insiders, most suits SDSM, but still the participation of citizens in the elections will be assessed by the OSCE / ODIHR observation mission. The International Monitoring Mission told Alfa that the turnout of citizens is extremely important in their monitoring. According to SDSM, snap elections are the goal, under masks and distance. It is unclear how the vote will take place when thousands of Macedonian citizens are stranded around the world due to the coronavirus, but also there is the fear among people to go to polling stations where a huge number of citizens would circulate.

Assessing the conditions for all citizens to participate in the elections will be an important element of the ODIHR’s monitoring, which will assess the conduct of the elections according to international standards, the OSCE / ODIHR said.

The possible low turnout, but also the protection of the health of the citizens were the reason for the Polish authorities to postpone their elections. The new date for Poland’s presidential election is still unknown.

According to the Venice Commission, following the example of Turkey and Georgia, “elections should be held only after 60 days have passed since the state of emergency is lifted because elections demand a peaceful political atmosphere and full respect for all freedoms and human rights.”