Christian Thimonier, the French Ambassador to the Republic of Macedonia, believes that citizens should be more active in the reform process and go to the polls en masse. After his visit to Gostivar municipality, he announced that the forthcoming campaign and parliamentary elections would be closely monitored.

Thimonier held a meeting with Gostivar Mayor Arben Tarvari, at which they discussed the current situation in the municipality and the pre-election activities. These elections will be a challenge to consolidate the image and reputation of the Republic of Macedonia, and the opportunity to show that the criteria for fair and democratic elections in the country are respected. It will be the basis for walking the European path. I hope that the campaign will be conducted according to those criteria that will be important for our country’s position. For this reason, the behavior of political parties should be demonstrated on the ground, as we closely monitor all activities. This is particularly important as the reform process has begun in the country. For these reasons, citizens’ active participation is significant, as they will also give legitimacy to institutions and processes, said Thimonier and called for greater turnout.

Taravari agreed that Macedonia should show that it has the capacities to conduct the elections in the best possible way, because, as he emphasized, they are an exam that should be successfully passed.