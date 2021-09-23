As of Monday, a third Covid-19 booster shot will be offered to citizens over 60, all health professionals and patients with serious immune diseases. The Immunization Committee is recommending booster shots of Pfizer after 6 months since the second dose.
All citizens who have received a second dose at the moment when six months have passed will receive be offered a third dose of the vaccine. There is no need to go abroad for a booster shot. We give a recommendation based on the experiences of other countries and international institutions, which are the categories of citizens that should get the booster jab, said the Minister of Health Venko Filipce.
Comments are closed for this post.