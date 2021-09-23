As of Monday, a third Covid-19 booster shot will be offered to citizens over 60, all health professionals and patients with serious immune diseases. The Immunization Committee is recommending booster shots of Pfizer after 6 months since the second dose.

All citizens who have received a second dose at the moment when six months have passed will receive be offered a third dose of the vaccine. There is no need to go abroad for a booster shot. We give a recommendation based on the experiences of other countries and international institutions, which are the categories of citizens that should get the booster jab, said the Minister of Health Venko Filipce.