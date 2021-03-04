The third wave already exists, I do not expect it to be stronger than the second one, microbiologist and professor at the Medical Faculty, Nikola Panovski told “A1on”. He repeatedly warns that the measures should be strengthened, but this time he says he will not suggest it.

The measures I recommended were not accepted before the second wave, they will not be accepted even now, so I do not recommend them, says microbiologist Panovski.

One of the things he suggests that citizens can do to protect themselves from the coronavirus is when being tested for Covid-19 to ask for their swab to be taken outdoors because the testing premises are considered to be nests for the spread of the virus.

He also says that simple cloth masks are not enough and urges people to use only N95 or surgical masks in indoor settings.