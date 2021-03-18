The Healthcare Ministry ordered that several key clinics in Skopje go into a new mode of operations, due to the high risk of the coronavirus. The Cardiology Clinic and the Clinic of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery will be fully converted into Covid wards, to add a total of 100 beds for coroanvirus patients. The pathology ward in the latter clinic will be moved to a hospital in Ohrid.

The large 8th of September hospital, which already treats the most severe Covid-19 cases, will add 25 beds and its other wards will only perform the most urgent surgeries.

The public healthcare system is flooded with patients as Macedonia is experiencing a major, third wave of the illness. With over 1,200 new cases confirmed each day and dozens of deaths, and no vaccines available, the system is on the verge of collapse.