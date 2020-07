Police has prepared charges against 13 people who took part in a wedding held in Skopje’s Cair district in mid June.

This was done in violation of the strict ban on large public gatherings. The wedding took place on a residential street in Cair. The same majority Muslim Albanian district sees record numbers of infections and deaths in the on-going Second Wave of the epidemic, attributed to the disregard for social distancing rules during the month of Ramadan.