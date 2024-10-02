Three dozen residents were hospitalized at a highrise in Skopje overnight, after a fire broke out in its basement.

The incident happened in the Cair area at 2 in the morning, and firefighters had to evacuate a total of 80 people. Of those who were hospitalized, mostly with smoke inhalation, four elderly people were kept for medical observation.

The fire started in the warehouse of a company that sells plastic products. Smoke spread wide across the city, and an acrid smell could be felt kilometers away.