Kovacevski has not run in elections so far, he is losing convincingly in the polls, and tens of thousands are protesting against him. The message is clear. This is the strongest message today that the people want elections. Kovacevski should not hide behind these offices, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said at today’s large protest in front of the government building.

How to get to the elections? The active blockade in the Parliament gave the desired effect. At the same time, I want to warn that if there is no agreement on elections this summer, then we will enter a phase of complete blockade. That complete blockade will be in the Parliament, but also blockade of the institutions, blockade of roads, protests in the cities. Blockade of procedures and the failing system. That way we will not legitimize a system that is wild flesh and poisoned by crime and incompetence. Will all this be harmful, someone will ask? The answer is the biggest damage we are paying now, and our blockade will be a way to get out of that damage. And there is no time to wait because the crisis will be even bigger and even more fatal, said Mickoski.

He warned that the worst winter is coming, and with this government it will be a real economic tsunami for the people.