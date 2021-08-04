On Tuesday, a fire broke out near the Bogorodica border crossing, and the nearby gas station and the casino were in danger, and the border crossing was closed for several hours. After several hours of intervention, the fire was localized and brought under control, so the border crossing was reopened.

But what is shocking is the video released by TV Kanal Vis of one of the vehicles that was used to extinguish the fire. The very appearance of the truck shows that it is old, maybe 50 years old and that should have been out of use a long time ago. The PRD and the CMC constantly complain that they are running out of resources, constantly asking the Government to intervene to better equip them, but so far nothing. The situation with the Firefighting Units is even worse, and this video is proof of that.