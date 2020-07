Not everyone is the same. We are different. This is a new time. This is the last chance to save Macedonia. Salvation of the country that our ancestors created, and it is our obligation to preserve it. A vote for the smaller parties is a vote for Zaev. Maybe we have some differences, but all of us are united by Macedonia, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski said in a video message on Monday.