This morning, a lawyer was shot in front of the “Mavrovka” shopping center. According to media reports, before committing the murder, the assailant opened the trunk of the victim’s Peugeot, which was owned by a private company, took out a package, and then shot the man. Unofficial sources suggest the murder occurred in front of the victim’s wife. The attackers’ vehicle was later found in the Gazi Baba neighborhood. Two hours after the incident, the Ministry of the Interior has yet to release any information about the event.