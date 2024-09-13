“I am convinced that today’s conversation, held in a pleasant, debating atmosphere, will bear fruit. I cannot say that it will happen tomorrow, but it is important that we begin,” said President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova after the meeting in Sofia with her Bulgarian colleague, Rumen Radev.

“It turns out that the word is the most important thing, even in the Bible. Once again, it has been shown that when you sit down and talk, guided by good will—bona fide—and not by ill intent—mala fide—you make significant progress toward finding common, important solutions. I am not here by chance; I came to talk, and, of course, I now expect President Radev to visit Skopje. I believe—and I often say—that thought can be faster than light. If we listen to each other, respect each other, and have the will to understand one another, then the solution is within reach,” emphasized Siljanovska Davkova.

When asked about the agreements made with Radev, she noted that they were united on the topics of European integration, the Copenhagen criteria, a regional approach to solving problems, and the importance of learning from Bulgarian lessons, so as not to repeat mistakes. She added that they are committed to finding a compromise and common solution without anyone feeling insulted or forgotten.

Regarding Radev’s visit to Skopje, she mentioned that “the date has not been determined, but we have established the general framework for his visit.”

“Each of us expressed our views and listened to each other with respect. While we represent the national interests of our respective countries, it is also true that dialogue is the key to finding solutions,” said Siljanovska Davkova.

She added that today’s discussions did not include the issue of incorporating Bulgarians into the Constitution, nor any other specific matters. On the topic of constitutional changes, Siljanovska Davkova noted that such decisions are made by members of parliament and do not depend on the views of subordinates.

“If I were an absolute monarch, I could change the Constitution, but the deputies represent the citizens and vote according to their own convictions. I cannot suspend parliamentary democracy, but of course, we discussed all the issues. We discussed them because we cannot impose a solution on the nation or others. But the fact that we talked is healthy,” said President Gordana Siljanovska Davkova after the meeting in Sofia with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

She also expressed regret for the day’s tragic accident and the deaths of two Bulgarian pilots, noting that she understood why Radev was unable to attend the Macedonian Opera and Ballet’s performance of Nabucco in Sofia tonight.

Radev did not make a statement after the meeting. Earlier in the day, he had expressed hope that the open issues between the two countries would finally be resolved.