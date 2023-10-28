In Macedonia, Daylight Saving Time will conclude on October 29th at 3 am, at which point the clocks will be set back by one hour to 2 am.

Daylight Saving Time is scheduled to resume in 2024 at the end of March, when clocks will be set forward by one hour.

It’s worth noting that most European countries, with the exceptions of Iceland, Russia, and Belarus, participate in the practice of shifting their clocks forward.

Similarly, many countries in North and Central America observe Daylight Saving Time, but African countries, Japan, China, and South Korea do not adopt this practice.