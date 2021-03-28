Thousands of people were registered leaving Macedonia for Serbia today, for a second day, looking for vaccines. Serbia set up mass vaccination centers in Belgrade and Nish, and opened them for foreign citizens from countries who have no vaccines.

News sites are reporting that due to the heavy influx at the Tabanovce border crossing, guards are simply waving passengers through. Many shared pictures from their vaccination in Serbia, including prominent doctors from private hospitals in Macedonia, and even PR people for the Zaev regime.

The practice was inaugurated by the MAN association of journalists, which organized a tour to Vranje, followed by the police union and the SKM chamber of commerce, after which the floodgates opened for individual citizens. It prompted a geo-political argument of sorts, as Serbia was seen as a greater factor than the western powers which have made outlandish promises to Macedonia in the past few years if it accepts a never-ending list of national humiliations. European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen sent out tweets to Macedonia and other Balkan countries promising financial assistance yesterday, as the news that thousands of Macedonians, Montenegrins, Bosnians and even some Albanians are heading to Serbia to get vaccinated.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who wants to expand Bulgarian influence over Macedonia to counter the Serbian influence, quickly promised a delivery of 5,000 doses for Macedonia later next month. And the Western diplomatic corps in Skopje all lined up at the airport this morning to welcome a delivery of 24,000 Astra Zeneca doses, which mean the first vaccination of ordinary citizens – outside of the medical professionals. On Saturday, the first mass convoy of Macedonians heading to Serbia coincided with the first anniversary of the country’s NATO membership, and the irony of going to non-NATO Serbia was not lost on the public. Macedonians were asked to vote in favor of the name change in 2018, when, among other promises made by the Zaev regime, they were told that a yes vote will mean access to the best quality vaccines in Europe and free healthcare across Europe. Macedonians largely boycotted the referendum. The name change was imposed by Zaev anyway, but the access to vaccines never materialized, and the public is drawing conclusions that having more sovereignty, like Serbia does, is better for asserting your own interests, than being a minor player in a major bloc.