With the borders closed due to the coronavirus epidemic, thousands of tourists have flocked to Ohrid, Macedonia’s main domestic tourist attraction.

Pictures from the lakeside beaches today show complete disregard for social distancing. Hundreds of people would crowd onto a beach, sitting next to each other, with not a mask in sight.

Ohrid already suffered a spike after tourists from Skopje flocked to the city for the last lockdown weekend in early June. The city now has 84 active cases, while neighboring Struga has nearly 200.