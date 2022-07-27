Crisis Management Center (CMC) director Stojance Angelov early on Wednesday oversaw with police helicopter the three active fires burning in the country, CMC said in a press release.

The largest fire is burning in close to the area of the Krivolak military training ground, where an army and a police helicopter started fighting the fire this morning. Military warehouses are additionally secured and are safe. The director of CMC Angelov is also at the Krivolak’s site.

The second fire is a new fire that we noticed during the helicopter oversaw and is located in the village of Kalugjerica near the Radovis – Strumica main road, where an oak forest was affected and there was a possibility of expansion, but thanks to the quick intervention of Radovis unit, the fire was contained, CMC points out.

The third fire that has been active since yesterday is located in the village of Trebicino, in the municipality of Vasilevo.