Three patients died of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, while the number of newly infected patients dropped below 100. There were 92 positive out of 997 tests conducted in this period, most of them in Skopje (17) and strangely, in the small city of Delcevo (13).

The deceased patients are a 41 year old man from Gositvar, a 63 year old man from Debar and a 35 year old woman from Resen. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 617.

The number of active cases is estimated at 2,238 – which marks little change compared to the previous 24 hour period.