16 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 14 patients have recovered and three have passed away, the Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 3 and Tetovo – 11.

314 have been performed in the past 24 hours and new coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 9, Stip – 5, Struga – 1, Gostivar – 1.

Three coronavirus patients, aged 78, 84, and 76 have passed away. The first one was from Veles and admitted for hospital treatment at the Infectious Diseases Clinic on May 14. The second was from Tetovo and was admitted at the “8 September” hospital in Skopje May 20, while the third was from Skopje and hospitalized there May 19.

The total number of coronavirus patients since the onset of the epidemic is 2,014. Of these 1,453 people have recovered, 116 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 445.