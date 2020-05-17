30 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 26 patients have recovered and three passed away, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Sunday.

Of the recovered, in Skopje – 1, Kumanovo – 14, Prilep – 4, Tetovo – 3, Veles – 4.

3 patients died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, a 58-years-old patient from Veles, hospitalized on May 12, a 57-year-old patient from Tetovo, hospitalized on April 22 and another 78-year-old patient from Tetovo hospitalized on May 11.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in Skopje – 11, Kumanovo – 2, Stip – 1, Prilep – 3, Tetovo – 6, Veles – 5, Ohrid – 1.

Over the past 24 hours, 426 coronavirus tests have been performed. The total tally of coronavirus patients in Macedonia since the onset of the epidemic stands at 1,792. Of these 1,293 people have recovered, 101 passed away, while the number of active cases in the country is 398.