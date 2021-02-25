Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi announced that the municipal elections can take place in October, either on the 3rd, 10th or 17th – depending on the proposals from the main political parties.

The decision should be officially made in July. Several outstanding issues remain – VMRO-DPMNE demands early general elections to take place along with the municipal elections, and proposes that the second round of voting in the mayoral elections is scrapped due to the coronavirus epidemic.