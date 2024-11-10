There are still no clues about the disappearance of Lidija Trajkovska, a 43 year old mother from Skopje, who went missing three days ago.

The woman was last seen in the area of Lisice, east of Skopje, close to the Vardar river. Her family says that she was not prone to conflicts and has no health issues.

Police detained one person who molested the family with phone calls demanding money for information about Lidija. It was determined that the man is a former convict sentenced for murder.