Over the past 24 hours, 15 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the country. Cases were registered in Skopje – 4, Kumanovo – 8 and one each in Tetovo, Struga and Stip, the Minister of Health Venko Filipce informed at Monday’s press conference.

Thus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 570.

He also confirmed that three more patients died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the number of deaths in our country to 21.

Seven patients were cured or showed negative results on two consecutive tests. It is about four people who were hospitalized at the Infectious Disease Clinic, and three people from Debar who were undergoing home treatment.