Another day with over 100 newly infected patients and three Covid-19 deaths. The report issued by the Healthcare Ministry today informs that the three patients who died in the past 24 hours were from Skopje and Struga, aged 62 and 68.

There were 115 newly diagnosed cases, out of the 1,825 tests that were conducted. Most new cases were found in Skopje (32), Stip (14), Tetovo (10) and Gostivar (11).

There are 2,774 active cases across the country, 833 of them in Skopje, 294 in Kumanovo and 252 in Stip.