Three persons – doctors from the Bitola hospital – were killed in a devastating car crash on the Prilep – Bitola road today.

The doctors were on their way to Bitola from Prilep in a Toyota, when they hit a Volvo truck from Skopje going in the opposite direction. The truck was loaded with flammable materials and fire erupted.

The three passengers in the Toyota were found dead at the scene. The truck driver had injuries and is being treated. The road remains closed for traffic.