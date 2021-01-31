Police arrested three men from Kumanovo and the village of Romanovce who were caught with 15 kilograms of marijuana.

The drugs were kept in a home of one of the men in Romanovce and they are charged with trading with illicit drug. The marijuana business is exploding in Macedonia under the Zaev regime and along with the legalized cannabis oil production, smuggling of marijuana meant for recreational use as well as theft of marijuana meant for oil extraction are greatly expanding.