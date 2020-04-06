Three additional nurses from Kumanovo tested positive to the coronavirus. The hard hit city already had 11 doctors and nurses from its general hospital sidelined because of the infection.
Alfa TV reports that the newly diagnosed patients will have their contacts mapped out, to determine how badly the disease will spread as result of their work and personal contacts. The city was placed under a total weekend curfew to help stop the spread of the virus after five dozen cases were diagnosed.
