Three clinics in Skopje will reopen their Covid-19 wards. The Dermatology Clinic and portions of the clinics for neurological and heart diseases will be turned into new coronavirus centers as the number of patients continues to grow quickly.

The Infectious Diseases Clinic, which is part of the same larger campus in downtown Skopje, has been full for days, and the 8th of September hospital – the second main covid clinic in Skopje – is half way full. The number of patients treated in Skopje amounts to 369 – these are often the most serious cases – while across the entire country there are a little over 1,000 patients. The peak reached during April was about 1,700, and treating these patients required opening Covid wards in almost a dozen clinics in Skopje and adding field hospitals across Macedonia.