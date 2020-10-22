Three nurses at the Skopje-based University Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics have tested positive for COVID-19 after being infected by family members, while the clinic director and one other doctor are in self-isolation due to contact with infected persons, clinic director Viktorija Jovanovska told MIA.

We are both doctors in self-isolation, we are not with a decision, but we are in self-isolation because we have more than three people our families got infected. We got tested and both the doctor and I tested negative. My mother, my sister and my grandson tested positive and two more of my sister’s grandchildren tested positive as well. I had no contact with the nurses. The doctor’s family members also tested positive. That is why we are in self-isolation, said Dr. Jovanovska.

He added that everyone at the Clinic respects the protocols for wearing personal protective equipment.